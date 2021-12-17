On December 16, a one-year-old child fell in a 15 feet borewell in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh. The girl was rescued after a six-hour-long operation. The girl child has been hospitalised. Her condition is said to be stable now, reported ANI. Army personnel also helped the local police and district administration in the rescue operation.

