Gurugram, September 4: A 32-year-old woman was allegedly burnt by her husband in Rohtak district of Haryana. The shocking incident took place at Sirsa Khas village on Thursday morning. The victim, identified as Pinki, was undergoing treatment at Rohtak’s Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS). She succumbed to her injuries late on Thursday. Police registered a case against the woman's husband and in-laws. Rohtak: 20-Year-Old Youth Arrested for Killing Father, Mother, Sister and Grandmother.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Pinki got married to Dharamjeet 12 years ago. In her complaint, she said that Dharamjeet had poured diesel on her and set her on fire on Thursday morning. "My husband and his family were harassing me and mounting pressure on me to bring money," she told the cops before dying. After the incident, she was rushed to a government hospital in Meham. Haryana: 25-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Raped in Gurugram's Pataudi; Case Registered.

"The doctors there referred her to PGIMS, Rohtak after seeing the seriousness of her burn injuries. She succumbed to death in PGIMS. Doctors said she had 100% burn injuries," Nafe Singh, Sub-Inspector at the Meham police station, was quoted as saying. Based on the woman's statement before her death, the police registered a case against her husband and other in-laws.

"We have booked the woman’s husband Dharmjeet, his brother, their mother and maternal uncle under Sections 302 (murder), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance with common intention), 326-A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid, etc) and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)," the officer said. Further investigation was underway.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 04, 2021 01:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).