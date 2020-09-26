Lucknow, September 26: A 20-year-old woman in western Uttar Pradesh's Hathras region was brutally gangraped and physically tortured. The victim was admitted at a government hospital, where his condition is stated to be critical. She could be shifted to another medical facility if her condition does not improve, a doctor privy to her case told reporters. Delhi: Woman Alleges Gang-Rape in 5-Star Hotel, One Held.

The girl belongs to the Scheduled Caste community, reports said, adding that she was allegedly raped by four men who abducted her from the fields. The incident took place in the past week. The accused have been arrested by the local police.

A doctor of the government hospital where she is being treated told NDTV that the girl's tongue was cut and several parts of her body have sustained fractures. Her condition is stated to be "extremely critical".

The accused have reportedly been booked under charges of rape and attempt to murder. The victim's brother, while speaking to the media, alleged that the police had initially shown a lax response and launched a crackdown only after locals expressed outrage over the incident. The police has denied his allegations.

Hathras police officer Prakash Kumar, in a video statement tweeted by UP Police, said the cops acted in a quick manner after learning about the horrific rape case. One of the accused was arrested soon, which led to the crackdown on three others as well. The police has requested the district judge to commit the case to a fast-track court.

