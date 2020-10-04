Bulgadi, October 4: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad reached Bulgadi village in Hathras on Sunday to meet the family members of the alleged gang-rape victim.

Other colleagues with him have been allowed to meet the family inside. Only 5 people have come to meet the family along with the Bhim Army chief.

Azad's convoy was stopped by the police administration before Hathras to keep the situation under control. After this, he left his convoy and came to meet the family on foot. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Demands Removal of Hathras DM, Investigation into His Role in Entire Matter.

Azad told the media as soon as he came to the village, "I have not met them for a long time, the situation does not seem to be any good. We will brief the press after meeting the family."

