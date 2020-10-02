Lucknow, October 2: Hathras Superintendent of Police Vikrant Vir and four other policemen including DSP were suspended by the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday. The decisive action was taken against them after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) submitted its initial probe report. Hathras Case: Priyanka Gandhi Attends Prayer Meeting For Victim at Maharishi Valmiki Temple.

The action against the SP and other police officials came shortly after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assured that the government is keenly monitoring the case.

The SIT, constituted earlier this week, was formed to not only identify all culprits behind the brutal murder and alleged gangrape of the victim, but to also probe the alleged lapses by the administration following the incident.

Narco-Polygraph Tests of DM, SP to Also be Conducted

#Hathras case- Narco polygraph tests of SP and DSP to also be conducted: UP Chief Minister's Office

List of Police Officials Who Faced Action

The 19-year-old deceased girl, identified as a member of the Scheduled Caste community, was allegedly gangraped and brutally tortured by four men on September 14. She succumbed to the physical injuries on Tuesday at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital.

The Opposition leaders, including Congress' state in-charge Priyanka Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati, have demanded the ouster of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the "rising crime incidents" and the alleged laxity shown by police in the Hathras case.

"I want to tell the Centre that the UP government is not waking up. Yogi Adityanath is not fit to control law and order, therefore, I want to tell the Centre that they might have made him the Chief Minister under pressure from RSS but he is not fit to run the government efficiently in UP," Mayawati said.

