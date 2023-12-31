Almora, December 31: In a tragic incident, a 17-year-old boy named Prince Saini, a Class 10 student from Kayastaan in Hasanpur, died after drinking water soon after playing cricket with his friends in Uttar Pradesh’s Almora district on Saturday. The teenager fell unconscious after drinking cold water following the match.

Prince’s friends informed his parents about the incident, who rushed him to a hospital. The doctors declared him dead upon arrival. The reason for the teenager’s death was suspected to be a heart attack, reported Navbharat Times. What Causes Heart Attacks? Know All About The Symptoms and Preventive Measures To Enhance Your Heart Health.

The police received no complaint in this regard from the boy’s parents. Heart Attack Death in Madhya Pradesh: Man Collapses While Having Food at Hotel, Dies; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Earlier a 32-year-old cricketer died after collapsing during a game at Narthan village in Olpad taluka of Surat district. According to sources, Nimesh Ahir got chest pain during a cricket tournament organised by KNVSS Ekta Group where eight teams participated.

Captain of one of the teams, Bhavik Patel, said, “Players were on the field and Nimesh Ahir scored 41 runs in 18 balls when he got chest pain and breathing problem. He was taken to United Green Hospital in Surat where he was declared dead on arrival.”

Police sent the body for postmortem at the New Civil Hospital (NCH).

