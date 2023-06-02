A 53-year-old man died after he suffered a cardiac arrest while playing badminton at a Jagityala Club in Telangana's Krishnanagar. The man was standing by the net with a racket in his hand when he suddenly collapsed on the floor, gasping for breath. The deceased was identified as Busa Venkataraja Gangaram. He was rushed to the hospital but unfortunately died on the way. Heart Attack Caught on Camera! Engineer Dancing on Stage at Wedding Function Collapses, Dies of Cardiac Arrest (Watch Video).

Heart Attack Kills Man Playing Badminton in Telangana Video:

