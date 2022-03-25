Mumbai, March 25: The early arrival of summer has led to the temperatures soaring across states in India. Delhi, Mumbai, and several other cities recorded unusual high temperatures in March with the mercury climbing to record heights. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave warning for Saurashtra and Kutch from March 25 to 29. While the heatwave conditions will prevail over Gujarat Region on March 26 to 29, said IMD.

IMD has predicted light isolated rainfall over Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, and Karnataka during the next 5 days and over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema during the next 24 hours. Apart from this, light to moderate rainfall is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next 5 days with isolated thunderstorm or lightning over the region during the next 2 days. Weather Forecast: Temperature Soars in Parts of India; Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka To Witness Rain.

Check Tweet by IMD:

Light to moderate rainfall activity very likely to continue over Northeast & south peninsular India. Isolated heavy rainfall also likely over Coastal & South Interior Karnataka on 24 march, 2022. Isolated heavy rainfall also likely over Arunachal Pradesh on 24 & 25 March pic.twitter.com/EnAMQU8TAg — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) March 24, 2022

According to IMD, the minimum temperature in Delhi on March 24 will be 19 degrees Celcius while the maximum temperature will be 34 degrees. On the other hand, Mumbai will experience a minimum temperature of 26 degrees Celcius and a maximum temperature of 36 degrees.

IMD has said that there will be no significant change in maximum temperatures very likely over most parts of Northwest India during the next 24 hours and rise by 2 to 3 degrees thereafter. Meanwhile, a rise in maximum temperatures by 2 to 4 degrees is very likely over Gujarat state during the next 4-5 days. Maharashtra will witness a rise in maximum temperatures by about 2 degrees over during next 2 days and no significant change thereafter. As a sigh of relief, there will be no significant change in maximum temperatures very likely over the rest of parts of the country during the next 4 to 5 days.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 25, 2022 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).