Heavy Summer Rain Damage 40,000 Banana Plants in Kerala's Wayanad Adding Woes To Farmers Who Are Facing Losses Due to COVID-19 Lockdown

Banana Plants Destroyed in Kerala's Wayanad (Photo Credits: ANI)

Wayanad, May 6: Heavy rains accompanied by winds have caused widespread damage to crops in Kerala's Wayanad district. The heavy summer rain, which has been lashing out for the past several days, has caused crop loss estimated in crores. The banana plantations are worst-hit in the district. As many as 40,000 bunched and non-bunched banana plantains have been destroyed this week. Adding to the woes, prices of banana has gone down due to novel coronavirus lockdown. Can Eating Mangoes Kill Coronavirus? MIB Refutes The Myth That COVID-19 Can Be Prevented by Eating the King Of Fruits.

"About 40,000 banana plants have been destroyed this week in the region. Price of banana has gone down due to lockdown which is adding to woes of farmers," says an official at Krishi Bhavan, reported news agency ANI. How to Wash Fruits and Vegetables amid Coronavirus Outbreak? If You're Using Soap or Detergents to Wash Them, Here's Why You Should STOP.

Vegetables, including amaranthus, pumpkin, bitter gourd, cowpea, cucumber and cassava in various parts of the district have also suffered damage due to heavy rain. Summer rain, however, has brought relief to wildlife, especially in Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary, where a forest fire has been posing a major threat.