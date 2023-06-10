50New Delhi, June 9: In Mumbai, a 56-year-old man is accused of killing his 32-year-old live-in partner and then chopped her body with two cutters in over 20 pieces to obliterate any remaining evidence. The gruesome killing has shocked the entire nation, such instances has occurred before in the country.

Shraddha Walker was previously murdered by her live-in partner at a leased Mehrauli home in South Delhi in the similar manner. The most recent incident occurred on May 29, when a youngster fatally beat his alleged lover in Delhi with a nearby concrete slab after stabbing her at least 20 times. Delhi Girl Murdered by Boyfriend Viral Video: 16-Year-Old Sakshi, Who Was Brutally Killed in Shahbad Dairy Area, Wanted To Become Lawyer, Reveals Her Father.

Here Are 5 Horrifying Killings That Have Lately Occurred in India

Mumbai Mira Road Murder

In Mumbai's Mira Road neighbourhood, the Naya Nagar police arrested a 56-year-old man named Manoj Sahni on Thursday after he reportedly killed his 32-year-old live-in girlfriend and afterwards chopped her body into more than 20 pieces with two cutters. According to early findings, he killed her due to arguments with his wife. Reports also suggest that the latter pressure-cooked several pieces of the victim's body and fed it to stray dogs in the locality.

2. Sakshi Murder Case

Sahil Khan, 20, is accused of fatally stabbing and killing his 16-year-old lover on June 27 in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy. According to the authorities, the accused stabbed the youngster at least 20 times before she passed away. He further crushed the skull of the victim multiple times after she fainted in the attack. Sahil, who eluded capture following the murder, was captured in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh.

3. Shraddha Walker Murder Case

Aftab Poonawala was detained by the police on November 12 last year at a Mehrauli apartment in South Delhi for the murder of Shraddha Walker. The accused reportedly strangled his 27-year-old live-in girlfriend on May 18, 2022, dismembered her body into over 30 pieces, and then spent the following two to three months disposing of each piece in a nearby forested area, according to the police. The accused reportedly invited another woman on a date to his rented home in Mehrauli in south Delhi after placing Shraddha's body parts in a refrigerator.

4. Bengaluru Murder Case

In Bengaluru, a man is accused of fatally stabbing his wife after an argument about the woman's alleged extramarital affair with a relative. He allegedly stabbed her in her private parts after she refused to have sex with him the same night. Both the accused Ayyappa and the victim Nagarathna have been recognised as natives of Manjunath Nagar in the city's Rajajinagar district. After a 12-year marriage, Nagarathna and Ayyappa had two kids, ages 11 and 7. Ayyappa has been identified as a labourer, while Nagarathna worked at a store. Bengaluru Horror: Man Stabs Wife to Death After She Refused to Have Sex, Mutilates Her Private Parts; Arrested.

5. Ex-Navy Personnel Killing in Kolkata

According to the police, Ujjawal Chakraborty, 55, ex-Navy Personnel, was assassinated on November 14 evening following a dispute over paying the son's Rs 3,000 test fees. He was killed by his wife Shyamali Chakraborty and son Raju Chakraborty, also known as Joy. The child allegedly used a hacksaw from his carpentry class equipment to chop the body into pieces, according to the authorities. The body of Ujjawal was dismembered into six parts, which his son then threw in a nearby pond and some shrubs. Plastic bags were also used to wrap the bodily parts. The son allegedly dumped the body parts within a 500-meter radius in the Khas Mallick and Dehimedan Malla localities at least six times while riding his bicycle.

