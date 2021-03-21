Ministry of Road Transport and Highways received an alert from CERT-In regarding targeted intrusion activities directed towards Indian Transport sector with possible malicious intentions.

The Ministry has advised departments and organisations under transport sector to strengthen the security posture of their infrastructure. Chinese Cyber Attack: US Congressman Frank Pallone Urges President Joe Biden’s Administration To Stand by India.

Accordingly, NIC, NHAI, NHIDCL, IRC, IAHE, State PWDs, Testing agencies and Automobile manufacturers have been requested to conduct the security audit of the entire IT system by CERT-In certified agencies on a regular basis and take all actions as per their recommendations. The audit report and the ATR to be regularly submitted to the Ministry.