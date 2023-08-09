Shimla, August 9: Four people, including a couple, were killed in two separate road accidents in Shimla when trucks laden with apples overturned and fell on their vehicles, police said on Wednesday. Mohan Negi and his wife Asha Negi were crushed under an apple laden truck that went out of control, police said. The incident happened Tuesday evening when the truck from Narkanda was going outside the state taking the Rajgarh-Solan road.

The truck, reportedly by mistake, veered towards Chaila market instead of the Sainj Rajgarh road and went out of control. The truck hit four vehicles, turned turtle, and crushed the couple. According to preliminary investigations by police, a brake failure led to the accident. Himachal Pradesh Road Accident Video: At Least Two Killed as Speeding Truck Crashes and Overturns on Other Vehicles in Shimla.

The bodies were extracted with the help of an excavator and sent for post mortem to the Civil Hospital in Theog, police said. A case of causing death by negligence, rash and negligent driving and endangering life under sections 279, 337 and 304 A of IPC has been registered against the driver of the truck and investigations are underway, they added.

In the second incident, driver of another apple-laden truck coming from Theog lost control over the vehicle at Mashobra diversion near Dhalli in the outskirts of Shimla city and hit a pickup truck, taking both the vehicles down from Shimla Theog Road to Basantpur Shimla road. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident Video: Four Killed In Truck-Car Collision In Bulandshahr.

Two people died on the spot while two others sustained serious injuries in the incident. One of the victims was identified as Sanjeev Thakur from Nankheri in Shimla while the second is yet to be identified, police said. So far 92 persons have died in road accidents in the state since the onset of monsoon on June 24 till date as per the state emergency operation centre.