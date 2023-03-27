Jaipur, March 27: Rajasthan Police have detained 11 youths for pelting stones at the Hindu Ranbheri bike rally which was being taken out in Jaipur Rural on Sunday, officials said on Monday.

Miscreants pelted stones at the Hindu Ranbheri bike rally in Jaipur Rural area due to which tension seemed to appear on the spot. The police deployed for the security of the rally failed to control the situation immediately. Soon, a large police force was called and the miscreants were chased away. Police have arrested more than 11 youths. Punjab: Crack Appears in Lining Between Rajasthan and Sirhind Canal in Faridkot, Irrigation Department Stops Water Flow (See Pics).

Police officials said some miscreants pelted stones during a rally in Tala village of Raisar area of Jamvaramgarh on the occasion of Hindu New Year. Additional force has been deployed in the area. At the moment, situation is under control, the officials added.

The Hindu Ranbheri bike rally started from Khel Maidan Chandwaji at around 10.15 a.m. on Sunday and passed through different areas. However, around 3 p.m., some miscreants pelted stones near Tala Johra of Raiser police station area. A case has been registered at Raiser police station on behalf of Sadhuram Jat present in the rally.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan BJP has protested the incident. BJP MLA and party spokesperson Ramlal Sharma attacked the Congress government over the communal incidents in Jaipur. Over 2000 Criminals Rounded Up in Rajasthan Police Crackdown.

He said, "There was a sudden attack on the saffron rally by people of a particular community which pelted stones after which the police arrested 11 people. Out of those 11 people, there are many people who are suspicious and are not residents of the village or even from nearby villages. This indicates that this attack has been done in a planned way by the people of the particular community. Bharatiya Janata Party demands action as this is not the first incident in Rajasthan, such incidents have happened at many places in the state due to the promotion of appeasement politics after the Congress government came to power."

"Police need to take strict action to curb these incidents and if strict action is not taken then it is difficult to curb these incidents. That's why the government should take action against the culprits soon. Police are trying to register cases against innocent people, if police register cases against innocent people in this way, then Bharatiya Janata Party is not going to keep quiet," he added.

