Ahead of the festival of Holi, the Central Railway has announced 34 unreserved special trains for Holi festival. These trains will run on different routes across the country for the festival of colours. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Central Railway said that it is introducing unreserved special trains between Dadar and Ratnagiri, Daund and Kalaburagi among other places. "Check detailed timings and halts at http://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or on the NTES App," the post by Central Railway read. There will be tri-weekly services for Dadar-Ratnagiri unreserved special train, while Daund and Kalaburagi will have bi-weekly trains and Daund and Kalaburagi will have services running five days a week. Barsana Holi 2025: Celebrations in Mathura’s Shri Radha Rani Temple As Devotees Gather To Play With Colours on Laddu Holi (Watch Videos).

Unreserved Special Trains Between Dadar and Ratnagiri

Celebrate Holi with Your Loved Ones! Central Railway introduces unreserved special trains between Dadar and Ratnagiri for a smooth journey. (Train No. 01131/01132) Check detailed timings and halts at https://t.co/5VaUUo1VJQ or on the NTES App.#SpecialTrains #CentralRailway… pic.twitter.com/bkXvWkgaDs — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) March 6, 2025

Celebrate Holi With Your Loved Ones!

Celebrate Holi with Your Loved Ones! Central Railway introduces unreserved special trains between Daund and Kalaburagi for a smooth journey. (Train No. 01425/01426) Check detailed timings and halts at https://t.co/5VaUUo1VJQ or on the NTES App.#SpecialTrains #CentralRailway… pic.twitter.com/sejH8aK2Qk — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) March 6, 2025

Unreserved Special Trains Between Daund and Kalaburagi

Celebrate Holi with Your Loved Ones! Central Railway introduces unreserved special trains between Daund and Kalaburagi for a smooth journey. (Train No. 01421/01422) Check detailed timings and halts at https://t.co/5VaUUo1VJQ or on the NTES App.#SpecialTrains #CentralRailway… pic.twitter.com/outCwHQKOu — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) March 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)