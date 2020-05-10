How Death Wish Coffee Is Giving Back To The Service Industry

The COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has impacted virtually everyone in the United States and across the globe. In the U.S., there are currently just over one million people that have got diagnosed with COVID-19 - 30% of which are in New York state.

In line with most of the world, the U.S. government’s response to the COVID-19 coronavirus is to effectively shut down non-essential businesses.

Image Source: Daniel Case (Wikimedia Commons).

In New York, this lockdown began on March 20. New York’s governor, Andrew Cuomo, announced a statewide “stay at home” order as part of the New York State on PAUSE program.

The financial impact on employees of coronavirus

Aside from the impact on human health, the COVID-19 coronavirus has also greatly affected the economy. One of the hardest-hit industries is the service sector - everything from coffee shops, restaurants, and hotels to bars, barbers, tattoo parlors, and other retail businesses.

As a result, the closure of such retail establishments, especially small businesses, has sparked an unprecedented rise in unemployment. Back in January 2020, the U.S. unemployment rate was only at 3.6%. The figures for March 2020 are at 4.4%.

Many Americans laid off by their employers because of the coronavirus have sought financial help by applying for unemployment benefits. The trouble is, as many as 30% of claimants haven’t had their payments approved due to processing delays or rejections.

Some claimants may have been put back on their employer’s payroll due to those companies receiving federal bailouts. However, that’s sadly not an outcome across the board, with millions of people without a job or a source of income.

Death Wish Coffee’s recognition of industry workers’ plight

In the Saratoga Springs area of New York, one local business also affected by the COVID-19 coronavirus shutdown is the Death Wish Coffee Company. The iconic coffee brand is well-known throughout New York and beyond for its coffee shops and range of coffee products.

As part of the statewide “New York State on PAUSE program”, the Death Wish Coffee Company has had to close its retail outlets.

Recognizing the plight of other service industry workers in the Saratoga Springs area, the Death Wish Coffee Company has come up with a novel way to give financial help to service industry workers in Saratoga Springs affected by unemployment due to the lockdown.

The “Broke, not Busted” program is a joint project between the Death Wish Coffee Company and the Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce. It aims to raise around $75,000 through the sale of unique branded T-shirts, with the proceeds donated to people who need it most.

There are two T-shirts, one inspired by a meme created by the company, the other designed by local tattoo parlor The Dead Presidents Lounge. Each T-shirt is available to buy at $25 each and comes in a range of sizes from XS to 5XL.

The first T-shirt design sports the words “When this is all over, please continue to stay at least 6 feet away from me.” and the other got designed by tattoo artist Melanie Lucia-Clarke. Both T-shirt designs are available to buy from https://www.deathwishcoffee.com/notbusted.

