The one thing that has repeatedly been found to have increased a person’s feeling of content and happiness with life is: helping mankind and watching people you once mentored, succeed in their lives. Nick Mocuta, a self-made millionaire, has been in the e-Commerce industry for a while and has since been paving ways for thousands who seek his help.

Nick moved to the United States of America at the age of 21 after having graduated from a Business School. His initial days were marked by saving pennies and hunting low-cost apartments. However, once he acclimatized, he pursued his passion of making his mark. He began working in the Real Estate Industry after getting his Real Estate Broker License. The industry was a safe haven for him and he finally rejoiced as his trying times had come to an end.

Soon he realised the immense potential e-Commerce held and made his switch from being a realtor to starting an E-commerce Business. He set foot in the industry by selling products on Amazon

Through Amazon, sellers send their products to Amazon warehouses which are shipped by Amazon once the product is sold. It is an opportunity for aspiring entrepreneurs to secure a source of passive income. You do need to have a particular budget to get started however it does help you get past the difficult start-up phase. Apart from that you require a clever marketing strategy and a firm grasp on algorithms and Amazon SEO (Search Engine Optimization).

Throughout these years, Nick has honed his skills in this industry and now provides online consultations to those who seek help. Through his program, he basically provides a white-glove service where every need of their client is taken care of. From hunting profitable items to listing them down, Nick makes sure his client gets a hassle-free experience so he manages it all by himself. He has since maintained a vast record of clientele - all praising the quality of his service and his dedication towards it.