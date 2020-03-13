Coronavirus In India: Google Employee in Bengaluru Tests Positive for COVID-19, All Staff Asked to Work From Home

Coronavirus Outbreak in India (Photo Credits: IANS)

Bengaluru, March 13: Google, the global software giant on Friday confirmed that an employee in one of its Bengaluru offices has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). In an official statement, the company informed that the employee was in one of Google's offices for few hours before he developed any symptoms of the deadly virus. The infected person has been quarantined since then. Reports inform that Google India has asked colleagues he came in touch with to quarantine themselves. Coronavirus Live Map: Track The Spread of COVID-19 Across The Globe.

"We can confirm that an employee from our Bengaluru office has been diagnosed with COVID-19. He was in one of our Bengaluru offices for a few hours before developing any symptoms. The employee has been on quarantine since then", the statement read. According to reports, all other employees of the office have been asked to work from home on Friday so that the office can be sanitised.

Google India said out of caution, the employees in that Bengaluru office to work from home from Friday. "We have taken & will continue to take necessary precautionary measures, following the advice of public health officials", the statement read.

Here's the tweet:

Google: Out of an abundance of caution, we are asking employees in that Bengaluru office to work from home from tomorrow. We have taken & will continue to take necessary precautionary measures, following the advice of public health officials. https://t.co/RJo2FIkRwm — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2020

In India, 73 cases are confirmed for COVID-19. Three of these cases from Kerala have recovered and been discharged. So far, Karnataka has five confirmed cases of Coronavirus. On Thursday, India recorded its first death due to COVID-19 after a 76-year-old man in Karnataka was confirmed to have died and tested positive for the disease.

In the last month, there were reports that another Google employee in the Zurich office also tested positive. In the wake of the rising number of cases infected with coronavirus, Google has set up a Covid-19 fund to support impacted employee.