Hyderabad, July 8: A 22-year-old driver allegedly sexually assaulted a minor in the Kushaiguda area of Telangana’s Medchal–Malkajgiri district on the pretext of marrying her. The 17-year-old minor girl is an intermediate student. The accused was arrested after the girl‘s family registered a complaint. A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the girl left home on June 26 to buy medicines for headache. However, the girl did not return home. After waiting for some time, her family lodged a complaint with the Kushaiguda police. The minor returned home on July 5.

The girl told her family that the accused took her to Kurnool on the pretext of marrying. She also said that the accused had sexually assaulted her in the past when she was alone at home. The case has been registered under Section 366, 376, 417, 420 of the IPC and the POCSO Act against the accused.

The 22-year-old man belongs to the Alwal area in Hyderabad. The accused has been arrested. On Wednesday, he was sent to police remand for interrogation. An investigation has been launched into the matter.

