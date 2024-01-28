Mumbai, January 28: A shocking incident of double murder took place in Hyderabad on Saturday evening when a young man brutally assaulted his father and uncle with an iron rod over a property dispute. The accused, identified as Rakesh (24), was arrested by the Mailardevpally police soon after the incident.

According to a report by The New Indian Express, Rakesh had been demanding his share of a property worth Rs 50 lakh that his father, Lakshminarayana (55), had decided to sell. He was unhappy with the amount that his father had offered him and suspected that he would keep a major portion of the money for himself. Hyderabad Road Rage: Man Dragged on Car Bonnet in Punjagutta; Driver Arrested (Watch Video).

Man Kills Father and Uncle Over Property Dispute

The father and son had been arguing over the issue for the past few days, and the situation turned violent on Saturday around 5 pm when Rakesh dragged his father out of their house in Babul Reddy Nagar and attacked him with an iron rod. When his uncle, who lived nearby, tried to stop him, he also became a victim of Rakesh's rage.

The locals, who witnessed the gruesome attack, alerted the police and rushed the injured to the government hospital. However, both the father and the uncle succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment. The police registered a case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for murder and took Rakesh into custody. They also seized the weapon used in the crime and are investigating the matter further. Hyderabad Shocker: Man, Lover Kill Spouses, Stage Murders As Road Accident, Suicide; Arrested.

In another incident that occurred in August last year, an argument over the payment of an electricity bill took a tragic turn when a young man attacked his father, causing his death at Athvelly village in Vikarabad district of Telangana. The deceased was identified as Ramachandraiah, 58. The accused, Yadaiah, and the victim lived in the same house, police said.

