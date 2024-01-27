A shocking incident of road rage was reported from Hyderabad’s Punjagutta on January 26, where a man dragged a youth on his car’s bonnet for several meters. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. The driver, who had a yellow number plate, was trying to escape from the owner of the car, which he had taken illegally. He hit several vehicles and pedestrians on his way, creating panic and chaos near Smart Bazaar. The video also shows the angry public chasing and stopping the driver. They also thrashed him before handing him over to the police, who booked him for drunk driving and other offences. Hyderabad: Students at Osmania University PG Girls Hostel Stage Protest over Security Breach (Watch Video).

Hyderabad Road Rage

Crazy scenes from Panjagutta Junction #Hyderabad A drunk man apparently started driving into people, hurting them. Angered by this, others on the road stopped him and informed the police, who took him into custody. Don’t know what is happening to the city’s traffic sense. We… pic.twitter.com/iQDE5vhXmu — Revathi (@revathitweets) January 26, 2024

