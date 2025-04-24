Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wife, Gauri Khan, recently found her upscale Mumbai restaurant, Torii, at the centre of controversy after a content creator named Sarthak Sachdeva posted a video online accusing the establishment of serving fake paneer. The video went viral, showing Sarthak performing the iodine tincture test to detect starch adulteration at several celebrity-owned restaurants, including Shilpa Shetty's Bastian, Bobby Deol's Someplace Else, and Virat Kohli's One8 Commune. All the restaurants passed the test except Torii. Now, popular YouTuber Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast reacted to the controversy and shared that the idoine test is faulty. ‘Fake’ Paneer Sold at Shah-Rukh-Gauri Khan’s Torii? Mumbai Restaurant Refutes Allegations After Instagram Influencer Sarthak Sachdeva’s Iodine Tincture Test Sparks Concerns (Watch Video).

Gaurav Taneja’s Comments on the Viral Iodine Test

Gaurav Taneja, who also owns a dairy company, took to his Instagram handle and shared a video slamming influencers who rely on the viral iodine test. He called it unreliable, as 99% of fake paneer passes the iodine test. Giving a detailed explanation about the same, he said, "Safety officials in their recent reports have stated that the number one adulterated product in the market is paneer. You must've noticed that many influencers these days are carrying idoine with them wherever they go to test paneer. But you cannot test the purity of paneer using iodine. I know this, because Ive worked in the specific industry for some time now."

Watch Sarthak Sachdeva’s Now-Deleted Viral Instagram Video

Gaurav Taneja broke down how paneer is made and said, "You take milk, you separate the fat from the milk. You can make cream and ghee from that fat. Now you are left with milk with no fat, which has no value in the market. Now, fat needs to be reintroduced to the milk either by adding vegetable oil or palm oil. That milk is sold in the market, and that's the milk with which paneer is made. There is no starch in that milk as the fat added in it has come from vegetable and palm oil. You can put all the iodine in the world on it, and it won't turn black because it has no starch in it." Vikas Khanna Defends Gauri Khan’s Torii Restaurant Over ‘Fake Paneer’ Allegations; Celebrity Chef Slams YouTuber Sarthak Sachdeva Over Misuse of Iodine Test.

Gaurav Taneja on the Viral Iodine Test

He concluded his video by asking everyone to decide for themselves which paneer is the best available in the market that they feel is the best. After the video went viral, Torii issued a statement clarifying that the soy ingredients in the dish couldn't have triggered the reaction caused by the iodine test. Their statement read, "The idoine test doesn't indicate food authenticity. We conductstrict quality checks are confident in the integrity of our ingredients."

