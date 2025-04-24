NorthEast United will take on Mohammedan Sporting in the Kalinga Super Cup 2025. The Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar will host the high-voltage match on April 24. The Northeast United vs Mohammedan Sporting will begin at 4:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The winner of this match will progress to the quarter-finals of the showpiece tournament. Although fans can watch the Kalinga Super Cup 2025 match live telecast on Star Sports 3 SD/HD TV channels in India, the matches will be available on TV only from the quarterfinal stage. Fans eager to know where they can watch the NorthEast United vs Mohammedan Sporting Kalinga Super Cup 2025 match live streaming can get it on the JioHotstar app and website in exchange for a subscription fee. Kalinga Super Cup 2025: Punjab FC Thrash Home Side Odisha FC To Book Quarterfinals Spot (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

NorthEast United vs Mohammedan Sporting Kalinga Super Cup 2025

IT'S A MATCHDAY! We commence our Kalinga Super Cup campaign against Mohammedan SC! Let's get the ball rolling, Highlanders! 🥁🛡️#StrongerAsOne #8States1United #kalingasupercup2025 pic.twitter.com/8ADPVIVeVw — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) April 24, 2025

