A viral video falsely claimed to show Navy officer Lieutenant Vinay Narwal and his wife Himanshi dancing before the Pahalgam terror attack. The clip, featuring a couple dancing in Kashmir’s Baisaran Valley, was widely circulated as the officer’s last moments. However, Instagram influencers Ashish Sehrawat and Yashika Sharma came forward, confirming they are the couple in the video. Recorded on April 14, the video was shared on April 22—the same day as the attack—but later taken down due to backlash. “We are alive,” Sharma clarified on social media, condemning the misinformation. “It’s heartbreaking to see our video linked to such a tragedy,” she added, expressing condolences to the Narwal family. The couple urged users to report false posts and said their own families were left terrified. “It was scary, but far more painful for the grieving family,” Sharma said in her emotional appeal. Pahalgam Terror Attack: Live Video Purportedly Showing Terrorist Killing a Tourist Surfaces Online (Viewer Discretion Advised).

Instagram Influencer Debunks Viral Navy Officer Video Claim

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashish Sehrawat (@yashikashishsehrawat)

