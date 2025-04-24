Motorola has launched the Moto Tag in India with a smart tracking solution that pairs with any Android device. Moto Tag can help users to keep track of their belongings. It integrates with Google’s Find My Device network to locate items from anywhere. It can also be used as a remote to take photos from smartphones. The Moto Tag is compatible with devices running on Android 9.0 and above and it supports Bluetooth Low Energy with a range of up to 100 metres. It comes with Starlight Blue and Sage Green colour options. The Moto Tag price in India is INR 2,299. Infinix Note 50s 5G+ Sale Begins in India, Day-1 Price Comes With Special Offer; Check Details.

Moto Tag Launched in India

Introducing Moto Tag — find anything, anywhere. Easy to set up, effortless to locate on any Android phone. All this, at just ₹2,299. Buy now on Flipkart | https://t.co/azcEfy1Wlo#MotoTag #Motorola — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) April 24, 2025

