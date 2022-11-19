Hyderabad, November 19: In a horrific incident, two puppies were brutally killed by a man. While one was flung from a building, the other was hanged. The police arrested the accused after he uploaded the horrific videos on his Instagram ID.

The man killed the first puppy by hanging it to a tree and the second one was thrown off from the fourth floor of a building, reported India Today. The incidents came to light on November 15 when he then uploaded the videos of the act on Instagram via an ID, identified as Ray, a resident of the Kattedan area of Rajendranagar Police limits. The accused is also engaged in use of drugs, besides indulging in anti-social behaviour, police said.

On November 18, a complaint was filed at the Mailardevpally police station for cruelty against the animals. Rajasthan Shocker: Newly-Wed Bride Flees With Jewellery and Cash From In-Laws' House Day After Wedding in Ajmer

Mailardevpally Police registered an FIR under Sections 429 (punishment for mischief by killing animals) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 11(L) Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act (PCAA). Kolkata Shocker: Man Mercilessly Thrashes Dog After Chaining It Up, Accused Arrested After Disturbing Video Goes Viral

Though the accused was released on bail later.

Such incidents have been on rise recently. Yesterday, cops from the Amherst Street police station in Kolkata arrested an accused who mercilessly beat up a dog after chaining it up. The video of the incident had gone viral on social media and was widely circulated, eliciting a huge outcry.

