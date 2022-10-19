Mumbai, October 19: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) in Nagpur recently arrested a man accused of killing his friend in Hyderabad. As per reports, the accused identified as Rajkumar Sahani was arrested by the RPF while he was trying to flee to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh by boarding the Dakshin Express train. Sahani, a painter was arrested when he was trying to run away after killing his room partner in Hyderabad.

According to a report in the Times of India, Sahani had allegedly killed his room partner Rannvijay Singh to death. The shocking incident took place on Sunday, October 16. Police officials said that the incident took place at their rented apartment in Hyderabad after the two were involved in a brawl over cooking dinner.

After the fight, Singh was rushed to a hospital nearby, however, he was declared brought dead. A scared Sahani, who had accompanied Singh to the hospital fled from the spot on fear of being caught. Later, he boarded the Dakshin Express from Secunderabad railway station. Meanwhile, the police sprung into action after receiving information about Singh's death. A manhunt was launched to nab Sahani.

Upon investigation, the police found Sahani's picture with the help of a contractor who had hired both, Singh and Sahani. After receiving his picture from Sahani's, the police started their search. They even contacted Sahani but his number was swirched off. Senior inspector CH Shrinivas of Asif Nagar police said, "We also checked CCTV footage at the Secunderabad railway station and got some clues."

He further added, "It was noticed that Sahani had switched on his mobile near Chandrapur and that the tower location of the cellphone was changing fast, indicating he must be travelling. After getting the clues, we immediately contacted Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) and sent them Sahani's photograph on WhatsApp."

After receiving inputs, the RPF of Central Railway's Nagpur division checked all trains going towards Uttar Pradesh. The cops managed to trace the accused in the Dakshin Express train. Upon seeing cops, Sahani tried to flee once again but he was nabbed.

