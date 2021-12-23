Hyderabad, December 23: Police arrested a woman on Tuesday for allegedly attacking the police team and felicitating her murder accused husband to escape in Attapur. She threw chilly powder towards the police teams and created ruckus saying that the police were harassing her. She has been booked by the police for obstructing public servants.

As per the report published in TOI, the accused, identified as Wasim, is wanted by Uttarakhand police in a 2019 murder case. Uttarakhand police got a tip-off that Wasim is settled in Attapur, Hyderabad along with his wife. Acting on information, the Uttarakhand STF team, along with 3 constables from Rajendranagar police station went to Wasim's address. Chandigarh: 45-Year-Old Under Trial Escapes Police Custody From Mohali Court.

As per the report, Wasim's wife, on seeing police arriving, threw chilly powder towards the police team and created drama saying that the police were harassing her. The ruckus attracted the locals, meanwhile, Wasim managed to escape amid disturbance.

The police have booked Wasim's wife, identified as Parveen under section 353 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

