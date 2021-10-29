Hyderabad, October 29: A 21-year-old man allegedly stabbed a woman in Hyderabad in an apparent revenge for declining his proposal for a romantic relationship. The incident took place at Vattinagulapally village late on Wednesday night. The accused, identified as Prem Singh, was caught and thrashed by Rookie Singh's family members after he had attacked her. Both are undergoing treatment in different hospitals. Jilted Lover in Hyderabad Stabs Woman at Her House in Bowenpally, Later Stabs Himself With Same Knife.

Rookie was studying in her room when Prem allegedly entered her house by picking the door lock, according to a report by Times of India. He stabbed her multiple times before he was caught. Her screams woke up others in the house and they eventually saved her. She had suffered injuries on her hand, leg and neck by then. Rookie's family members and some locals caught the accused and thrashed him. Hyderabad Shocker: 3-Year-Old Kid Thrashed to Death by Mother and Her Lover for Crying Continuously.

Rookie was taken to a hospital in Gachibowli. When the police were informed, they reached the spot and sent Prem to a nearby hospital and then to a private hospital. Rookie is a B Arch student, while Prem is a degree student. In her statement, Rookie said she would speak to Prem, who is a distant relative of her, occasionally and was never in relationship with him.

"She said that they spoke occasionally, but in the last one month she began to avoid Prem after she felt he was trying to take advantage of her. This perhaps upset him," Inspector G Suresh was quoted as saying. Police have booked Prem under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code. Both Rookie and Prem are said to be out of danger.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 29, 2021 08:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).