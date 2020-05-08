IAF MiG-29 Fighter Aircraft Crashes in Hoshiarpur, Punjab; Pilot Ejects Safely

IAF aircraft Representational Image (Photo Credits: ANI)

Chandigarh, May 8: A MiG-29 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Punjab on Friday. No casualties have been reported so far. Reports inform that the aircraft crashed in Hoshiarpur. According to IAF officials, a MiG-29 fighter aircraft crashed today near Hoshiarpur district of Punjab. The pilot managed to eject safely. The reason for the crash is yet to be known. More details awaited.

On Thursday, a similar incident was reported from Sikkim. A Mi-17 helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) made a forced landing few kilomnetres away from the designated helipad.

According to a tweet by ANI, six personnel were on board the helicopter when the incident took place. All the personnel on board were safe while one person had sustained injured.