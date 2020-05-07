Mi-17 Helicopter of IAF With 6 Personnel on Board Makes Forced Landing in Sikkim Due to Bad Weather, 1 Injured

Mi-17 Helicopter | Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

Gangtok, May 7: A Mi-17 helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) was made to do a forced landing just before landing at the designated helipad. According to a tweet by ANI, a total of six personnel were on board the helicopter when the incident took place. All 6 personnel on board are safe, 1 person injured. No casualties have been reported. According to reports, the IAF helicopter was on routine air maintenance sortie from Chaten to Mukutang in Sikkim today.

The aircraft made a forced landing 10 nautical miles short of designated helipad. The reason behind the emergency landing was attributed to bad weather conditions in the area. The IAF helicopter made the landing when it was 10 nauticle miles which is roughly 18.52 Kilometers (km). MIG 29K Aircraft on Training Sortie Crashes in Goa, Pilot Safe.

Here's the tweet:

A Mi-17 helicopter of IAF with 6 personnel on board was made a force landing 10 nautical miles short of designated helipad due to bad weather. It was on routine air maintenance sortie from Chaten to Mukutang in Sikkim today. All 6 personnel on board are safe, 1 person injured — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2020

In April, an IAF plane at Delhi's Palam Air Base had to abort the take-off after one of its tyres got deflated. The Indian Air Force (IAF) in its statement said that a Dornier aircraft was planned to undertake routine flight from Delhi's Palam Air Base but during the take-off roll, aircraft experienced a tyre deflation and the mission was later aboeted. aircraft was later towed away from the runway by the technical crew of the IAF.