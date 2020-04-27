If You Want A Hot Record, Hit Up London Jae

London Jae (Photo Credits: File Image)

If you didn’t know London Jae before this article, you’ll most likely want to work with him after it. The “King Pen” himself is mastering the art of producing and songwriting. He already has a GRAMMY under his belt for his work on Cardi B’s Bartier Cardi as well as work with Tinashe and Bhad Bhabie.

Prior to his producing career taking off, he made major moves as a rap artist in 2016 while signed to B.o.B’s No Genre label. He was also heavily co-signed by T.I. The Atlanta native has a great vocal range as a singer too. He worked with a lot of big names including Young Dolph, Boosie, Usher, Young Thug and Travis Scott just to name a few.

He got his big break in songwriting and producing by being in the right studio at the right time. Jae was in a session one night when producer Cheeze Beatz asked him to come over to write a song for a major artist. Though Jae won’t reveal the artist name, the song he wrote made it to the top of the Billboard charts and the rest was history from there.

The multi-talented musician doesn’t think being an artist is over for him but right now he’s doing what makes the most sense overall for his career, all while applying his talents to the music industry, which goes beyond just being an artist. Admittedly, the balance between making hits for himself as an artist and making hits for other artists has been a challenge.

Coming up wasn’t easy for him but with his mother’s hustle instilled within him, he was bound to be a workaholic. Even in quarantine, he’s still finding ways to grind. The 32-year-old triple threat is currently cooking up the heat with Lil Wayne, Meek Mill, Kevin Gates and Bhad Bhabie.

To keep up with what’s to come with Jae, make sure to follow him on Instagram @londonjae we suggest you get in touch before the price goes up.