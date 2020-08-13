Panaji, Aug 13: The Opposition on Thursday urged Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to reconsider his decision to host the 51st edition of the International Film Festival of India, citing the pandemic and the depleted status of the state treasury in the wake of the health crisis.

"Role of @GovtofGoa is now reduced to Travel & Hospitality agent of @IFFIGoa. I demand @goacm must reconsider its decision on hosting of #IFFI2020. Release White Paper with expenditure incurred on IFFI & benefits received by local Film Fraternity & Tourism Sector from the Festival," Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat tweeted on Thursday.

"CM @DrPramodPSawant has accepted that Financial Condition of the State is bad. The Covid Pandemic is not the time for hosting Festivals & Celebrations. With no Financial support from @MIB_India & @DFF_India, Goa ends up, spending 20-25 crores every year on the mega event. @INCGoa," the former Chief Minister also said.

Annually held in Goa since 2004, the IFFI, the country's biggest international film festival co-hosted by the state and Central government is scheduled to be held between November 20-28 this year.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant earlier on Thursday said that the event would be held as per guidelines and SOPs laid down by the Central government.

"The event will be held," Sawant said.

The Sawant-led administration is under fire from the Opposition amid a sustained spike in Covid-19 cases in the state over the last four months. The total number of cases in the state has reached 9,924.

