Noida, April 7: A disturbing incident has come to light from Delhi, where a pregnant woman was allegedly subjected to verbal abuse and threats by an Ola cab driver. The woman had booked a cab from Cherry County in Noida Extension to Saket, New Delhi, but her ride soon turned traumatic after the driver reportedly refused to switch on the air conditioning and hurled threats at her.

According to the woman, when she requested the driver to turn on the AC due to the heat, he allegedly became aggressive. Shockingly, he is said to have threatened her by saying he would kick her in the stomach and cause her to lose the baby. She also claimed that he asked her to get out of the cab mid-way, continuing to threaten her during the journey. Noida Shocker: Woman Kills 2 Children, Dies by Suicide After Quarrel With Husband Over Breakfast in Bisrakh; Probe On.

The woman shared the entire experience through a LinkedIn post, tagging Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal and demanding swift action. In her post, she described the extreme stress and fear caused by the driver’s behaviour and urged the company to pursue legal action. She also informed that a formal complaint had been lodged both with Ola's customer support and the women’s helpline. Noida Lamborghini Accident: Luxury Sports Car Driver Deepak Kumar, Who Hit 2 Pedestrians, Gets Bail.

In response, Ola reportedly issued an apology, expressing regret over the incident. However, the incident has sparked concern over the safety of female passengers, especially expectant mothers, using app-based cab services. Further action from the authorities and the company is awaited.

