Lucknow, Aug 13: The All India Muslim Women's Personal Law Board (AIMWPLB) has raised objection to the sale of Tricolour face masks on the eve of Independence Day.

Talking to IANS, Shaista Amber, president of AIMWPLB, said that the Central and state government must immediately ban the sale of Tricolour masks which can be seen as an insult to the national flag.

"Face masks are being used to check corona and one discards the masks after using it a few times. How will we ensure that these Tricolour masks are properly disposed," she asked.

Amber said that the Tricolour was a symbol of national pride and cannot be used for commercial purposes.

