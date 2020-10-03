Jharkhand, October 3: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday condoled the demise of Minority Welfare Minister Haji Hussain Ansari.

Soren recalled Ansari's role in the Jharkhand movement and tweeted in Hind to say that he was a leader of the people had possessed conviction. Haji Hussain Ansari Dies at 73, Jharkhand Minority Welfare Minister Succumbs to COVID-19.

"I am deeply pained by the demise of my fellow minister, Haji Hussain Ansari sahib. Haji saheb played a lead role in the Jharkhand movement. He was a mass leader with a simple sense and conviction. May God give peace to his soul and strength to his family to endure this loss.," Hemant Soren's tweeted in hindi.

सरकार में मेरे साथी मंत्री आदरणीय हाजी हुसैन अंसारी साहब जी के निधन से अत्यंत आहत हूँ।हाजी साहब ने झारखण्ड आंदोलन में अग्रणी भूमिका निभाई थी। वह सरल भाव और दृढ़ विश्वास वाले जन नेता थे। परमात्मा हाजी साहब की आत्मा को शांति प्रदान कर परिवार को दुःख की घड़ी सहन करने की शक्ति दे। — Hemant Soren (घर में रहें - सुरक्षित रहें) (@HemantSorenJMM) October 3, 2020

Ansari was born in 1947 at Pipra village in Deoghar district.

