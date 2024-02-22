Patna, February 22: The Bihar government announced it was going to discontinue plus two (intermediate) classes being held in colleges affiliated to various universities in the state.

In a notification issued late on Wednesday evening, the Education department said that while such classes had been discontinued in Patna University about a decade ago, the same will cease to be held at colleges falling under other varsities from the academic session beginning in April this year.

According to the notification, the intermediate education (in all three streams — arts, science and commerce) will now be imparted only in higher secondary schools from the new session.

The department also said the delinking of intermediate (plus two) from colleges has been recommended in the Universities Act but the same could not be enforced until now because of inadequate infrastructure and manpower in higher secondary schools.

The resolution in this regard has already been notified in the state gazette. The Nitish Kumar government in 2007, had taken a policy decision to phase out intermediate education from colleges in conformity with the National Education Policy (1986/92) and had introduced 10+2 format in plus two.

"The department has already developed large-scale infrastructure and recruited 67,961 teachers for higher secondary schools and another 65,737 teachers in secondary schools under a special drive. The government schools are now equipped to handle plus two education", says the notification.

Earlier, the Bihar government had also taken a policy decision to have one higher secondary school in every panchayat and had upgraded the existing secondary schools.