Bhubaneswar, June 8: Even days after the tragic three-train accident in Odisha's Balasore, relatives of the victims are still struggling to gather clues about the bodies of their loved ones. They have gathered at Bhubaneswar AIIMS to provide their DNA samples in order to claim the bodies currently being held at AIIMS and five other centers.

A victim's father, while talking to ANI said that the hospital has denied to give him his son's body as the report of his DNA report is still pending. "My son died in the accident. There were three more people with him. Two have been found and one is in the hospital. I have found my son here but they have denied to handover his body. I identified my son by a thread tied on his hand. They will hand over the body only after the DNA report is out. I have no money with me to eat, I am here to take my son's body with me," he said. Balasore Train Accident: Passenger Recounts Horrifying Moments When Mishap Involving Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast and Goods Train Happened in Odisha (Watch Video).

Many people have returned to their homes after submitting their DNA samples as there were no arrangements for them to stay back, while some of them have lost hope of getting the bodies of their relatives and are planning to go home. Odisha-Bahanaga Train Accident: Coromondel Express Meets With Mishap in Balasore, Several Bogies Derailed (Watch Video).

"They are saying that they have not found my brother's body yet. Now, I am thinking to return to my home. I have tried as much as I could have done, but it's three days now. I have submitted my DNA and have been asked to go back," the brother of a victim said.

A total of 30 samples have been collected yet. Meanwhile, the government has decided to send all DNA samples to Delhi AIIMS. The dead bodies are lying in the cold rooms and are yet to be claimed as there are 7-8 days of waiting time for the DNA reports to be shared.

Meanwhile, the total no of deaths in the Balasore Train accident was revised to 288, Odisha Chief Secretary, Pradeep Kumar Jena said on Tuesday. Out of 288 bodies, 193 were sent to Bhubaneswar, and 94 bodies were handed over in Balasore. The body of one person who died while undergoing treatment for his injuries in Bhadrak Hospital was handed over to a relative.

Out of the 193 bodies which were sent to Bhubaneswar, 110 have been identified and 83 are still to be identified, the Odisha Chief Secretary added. Earlier on Monday officials said that there are 101 bodies yet to be identified.

Talking to ANI, Divisional Railway Manager of the Eastern Central Railways Rinkesh Roy said that around 200 people are still being treated in various hospitals in Odisha.

Over 1000 persons were injured after the accident involving the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express the Howrah-Chennai Coromandel Express and a goods train near Bahanagar Bazar station in Odisha's Balasore district on June 2. The Railways said that as far preliminary investigation the accident may have resulted on account of 'signalling interference'.

