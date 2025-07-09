Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Mumbai today, July 9. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the maximum city today predicting Heavy rainfall at isolated places. A user on X said that that a huge rain band has targeted Mumbai Suburban and nearby areas. "South Mumbai will also be on spotlight for next couple of hours," the post read. While IMD scientist KS Hosalikar said, "Mumbai partly cloudy, on & off spells, umbrella lagel". A third user shared a photo and wrote, "It rains". Another X user stated that Mumbai and other regions will receive on and off showers of varied intensity for next four to five days. Weather Forecast Today, July 9: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

Mumbai Weather Forecast Till July 12

Mumbai weather forecast for today. (Photo credits: IMD)

#MumbaiRains

⚠️ Huge rain band has targeted Mumbai Suburban & nearby areas. South Mumbai will also be on spotlight for next couple of hours. Navi Mumbai & Thane will also get rains in coming hours | 10:40 AM #MumbaiRains — Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) July 9, 2025

On and Off Spells in Mumbai

9 Jul, 10.45 am, Possibility of mod to intermittent heavy rains over parts of Vidarbha during next 3,5 hrs. Rest of Msh, partly cloudy, light to mod showers occasionally. Mumbai partly cloudy, on & off spells, umbrella lagel... pic.twitter.com/2eCSJcmMHu — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) July 9, 2025

We Agree

Mumbai Weather Forecast for Next Few Days

🌧☔️#MumbaiRains: For next 4-5 days Mumbai & regions will receive on & off showers of varied intensity. No major rains. As mentioned in 3 months forecast. This is not a break phase. No change in July's 2nd half forecast yet.#MumbaiRain #MumbaiWeatherhttps://t.co/tdKEHKWI34 — WeatherMan (@IndiaWeather12) July 9, 2025

Water Capacity in Lakes

Modak Sagar, one of the 7 lakes supplying water to Mumbai started overflowing at 6:27 am today. The full storage capacity of Modak Sagar Lake is 1,28,925 million liters. It is located in Thane district. Mumbai's lake levels today reached 72.61%. #Monsoon2025 #mumbai #Rains pic.twitter.com/lezqqFB9VZ — Eeshanpriya (@Eeshanpriya) July 9, 2025

Mumbai Live Weather Forecast and Updates

