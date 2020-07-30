New Delhi, July 30: India reported the single-day spike of 52,123 positive cases and 775 deaths in India in the past 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus cases increased to 15,83,792 including 5,28,242 active cases. The number of patients who have improved from coronavirus has crossed the 10,20,582 mark. The death toll, on the other hand, has mounted to 34,968, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) tested 4,46,642 COVID-19 samples on Wednesday. The total number of coronavirus samples tested till July 29 is 1,81,90,382. Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state, where the active cases are at 1,44,998. The death toll has increased to 14,165. Unlock 3: Gyms to Open From August 5, Night Curfew Removed, No Date Yet For Opening of Theatres, Metro, Schools; Know What Will Remain Open And Shut.
India Records Single-Day Spike of 52,123 New COVID-19 Cases & 775 Deaths in Past 24 Hours:
Single-day spike of 52,123 positive cases & 775 deaths in India in the last 24 hours.
Total #COVID19 positive cases stand at 15,83,792 including 5,28,242 active cases, 10,20,582 cured/discharged & 34,968 deaths: Health Ministry https://t.co/ZakSSmhbNf pic.twitter.com/H5ktC0mvs7
— ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2020
Here's the state-wise tally of the coronavirus numbers in India:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|166
|21
|196
|4
|1
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|56527
|4826
|52622
|3064
|1148
|58
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|710
|48
|617
|43
|3
|4
|Assam
|8241
|153
|26618
|1216
|88
|2
|5
|Bihar
|14718
|1257
|28856
|1326
|269
|16
|6
|Chandigarh
|321
|599
|24
|14
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|2772
|243
|5439
|267
|46
|2
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|384
|4
|596
|32
|2
|9
|Delhi
|10887
|107
|117507
|1135
|3881
|28
|10
|Goa
|1656
|17
|3595
|185
|36
|11
|Gujarat
|13198
|52
|42412
|1032
|2372
|24
|12
|Haryana
|6712
|28
|25758
|712
|406
|9
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1082
|42
|1234
|18
|14
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|7661
|6
|10885
|483
|333
|12
|15
|Jharkhand
|5121
|297
|3868
|98
|89
|16
|Karnataka
|64442
|2615
|40504
|2819
|2055
|102
|17
|Kerala
|10103
|484
|10724
|679
|67
|4
|18
|Ladakh
|254
|18
|1067
|1
|6
|2
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|8044
|66
|20343
|552
|830
|10
|20
|Maharashtra
|144998
|2898
|232277
|10333
|14165
|282
|21
|Manipur
|705
|15
|1612
|16
|0
|22
|Meghalaya
|580
|33
|194
|8
|5
|23
|Mizoram
|186
|5
|198
|5
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|878
|67
|577
|8
|5
|25
|Odisha
|9892
|521
|18061
|687
|154
|7
|26
|Puducherry
|1182
|73
|1782
|62
|47
|4
|27
|Punjab
|4290
|97
|9752
|688
|336
|18
|28
|Rajasthan
|10668
|544
|27202
|1079
|644
|13
|29
|Sikkim
|392
|12
|186
|12
|1
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|57073
|2177
|166956
|4707
|3659
|88
|31
|Telengana***
|13753
|42909
|480
|32
|Tripura
|1627
|62
|2621
|154
|21
|4
|33
|Uttarakhand
|2797
|210
|3720
|45
|70
|4
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|27934
|1730
|44520
|1687
|1497
|41
|35
|West Bengal
|19493
|9
|42022
|2105
|1449
|38
|Total#
|509447
|12459
|988029
|35286
|34193
|768
On Wednesday, the government announced that the night curfew has been scrapped altogether and gyms and yoga institutes that are not in containment zones have been allowed to reopen in Unlock3 -- the third phase of the lifting of coronavirus-related restrictions across the country. However, restrictions will continue to be in place in all other spheres that involve large gatherings – be it educational institutions, public parks or cinema halls.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 30, 2020 09:54 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).