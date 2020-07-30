New Delhi, July 30: India reported the single-day spike of 52,123 positive cases and 775 deaths in India in the past 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus cases increased to 15,83,792 including 5,28,242 active cases. The number of patients who have improved from coronavirus has crossed the 10,20,582 mark. The death toll, on the other hand, has mounted to 34,968, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) tested 4,46,642 COVID-19 samples on Wednesday. The total number of coronavirus samples tested till July 29 is 1,81,90,382. Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state, where the active cases are at 1,44,998. The death toll has increased to 14,165. Unlock 3: Gyms to Open From August 5, Night Curfew Removed, No Date Yet For Opening of Theatres, Metro, Schools; Know What Will Remain Open And Shut.

Here's the state-wise tally of the coronavirus numbers in India:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 166 21  196 1
2 Andhra Pradesh 56527 4826  52622 3064  1148 58 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 710 48  617 43  3
4 Assam 8241 153  26618 1216  88
5 Bihar 14718 1257  28856 1326  269 16 
6 Chandigarh 321 599 24  14
7 Chhattisgarh 2772 243  5439 267  46
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 384 596 32  2
9 Delhi 10887 107  117507 1135  3881 28 
10 Goa 1656 17  3595 185  36
11 Gujarat 13198 52  42412 1032  2372 24 
12 Haryana 6712 28  25758 712  406
13 Himachal Pradesh 1082 42  1234 18  14
14 Jammu and Kashmir 7661 10885 483  333 12 
15 Jharkhand 5121 297  3868 98  89
16 Karnataka 64442 2615  40504 2819  2055 102 
17 Kerala 10103 484  10724 679  67
18 Ladakh 254 18  1067 6
19 Madhya Pradesh 8044 66  20343 552  830 10 
20 Maharashtra 144998 2898  232277 10333  14165 282 
21 Manipur 705 15  1612 16  0
22 Meghalaya 580 33  194 5
23 Mizoram 186 198 0
24 Nagaland 878 67  577 5
25 Odisha 9892 521  18061 687  154
26 Puducherry 1182 73  1782 62  47
27 Punjab 4290 97  9752 688  336 18 
28 Rajasthan 10668 544  27202 1079  644 13 
29 Sikkim 392 12  186 12  1
30 Tamil Nadu 57073 2177  166956 4707  3659 88 
31 Telengana*** 13753 42909 480
32 Tripura 1627 62  2621 154  21
33 Uttarakhand 2797 210  3720 45  70
34 Uttar Pradesh 27934 1730  44520 1687  1497 41 
35 West Bengal 19493 42022 2105  1449 38 
Total# 509447 12459  988029 35286  34193 768 

On Wednesday, the government announced that the night curfew has been scrapped altogether and gyms and yoga institutes that are not in containment zones have been allowed to reopen in Unlock3 -- the third phase of the lifting of coronavirus-related restrictions across the country. However, restrictions will continue to be in place in all other spheres that involve large gatherings – be it educational institutions, public parks or cinema halls.

