New Delhi, July 30: India reported the single-day spike of 52,123 positive cases and 775 deaths in India in the past 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus cases increased to 15,83,792 including 5,28,242 active cases. The number of patients who have improved from coronavirus has crossed the 10,20,582 mark. The death toll, on the other hand, has mounted to 34,968, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) tested 4,46,642 COVID-19 samples on Wednesday. The total number of coronavirus samples tested till July 29 is 1,81,90,382. Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state, where the active cases are at 1,44,998. The death toll has increased to 14,165. Unlock 3: Gyms to Open From August 5, Night Curfew Removed, No Date Yet For Opening of Theatres, Metro, Schools; Know What Will Remain Open And Shut.

India Records Single-Day Spike of 52,123 New COVID-19 Cases & 775 Deaths in Past 24 Hours:

Here's the state-wise tally of the coronavirus numbers in India:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 166 21 196 4 1 2 Andhra Pradesh 56527 4826 52622 3064 1148 58 3 Arunachal Pradesh 710 48 617 43 3 4 Assam 8241 153 26618 1216 88 2 5 Bihar 14718 1257 28856 1326 269 16 6 Chandigarh 321 599 24 14 7 Chhattisgarh 2772 243 5439 267 46 2 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 384 4 596 32 2 9 Delhi 10887 107 117507 1135 3881 28 10 Goa 1656 17 3595 185 36 11 Gujarat 13198 52 42412 1032 2372 24 12 Haryana 6712 28 25758 712 406 9 13 Himachal Pradesh 1082 42 1234 18 14 14 Jammu and Kashmir 7661 6 10885 483 333 12 15 Jharkhand 5121 297 3868 98 89 16 Karnataka 64442 2615 40504 2819 2055 102 17 Kerala 10103 484 10724 679 67 4 18 Ladakh 254 18 1067 1 6 2 19 Madhya Pradesh 8044 66 20343 552 830 10 20 Maharashtra 144998 2898 232277 10333 14165 282 21 Manipur 705 15 1612 16 0 22 Meghalaya 580 33 194 8 5 23 Mizoram 186 5 198 5 0 24 Nagaland 878 67 577 8 5 25 Odisha 9892 521 18061 687 154 7 26 Puducherry 1182 73 1782 62 47 4 27 Punjab 4290 97 9752 688 336 18 28 Rajasthan 10668 544 27202 1079 644 13 29 Sikkim 392 12 186 12 1 30 Tamil Nadu 57073 2177 166956 4707 3659 88 31 Telengana*** 13753 42909 480 32 Tripura 1627 62 2621 154 21 4 33 Uttarakhand 2797 210 3720 45 70 4 34 Uttar Pradesh 27934 1730 44520 1687 1497 41 35 West Bengal 19493 9 42022 2105 1449 38 Total# 509447 12459 988029 35286 34193 768

On Wednesday, the government announced that the night curfew has been scrapped altogether and gyms and yoga institutes that are not in containment zones have been allowed to reopen in Unlock3 -- the third phase of the lifting of coronavirus-related restrictions across the country. However, restrictions will continue to be in place in all other spheres that involve large gatherings – be it educational institutions, public parks or cinema halls.

