New Delhi, December 28: India on Monday reported 20,021 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the total coronavirus tally in the country to 1,02,07,871. The country now has 2,77,301 active coronavirus cases while as many as 97,82,669 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged from different hospitals. As many as 21,131 people have recovered in the past 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry. With 279 new deaths, the death toll in the country has mounted to 1,47,901. The recovery rate stands at 95.82 percent while the fatality rate is at 1.45 percent. When Will COVID-19 Vaccination Begin in India? Can Active Coronavirus Patients Take the Vaccine? FAQs on COVID-19 Vaccine Answered.

In India, a total of 16,88,18,054 COVID-19 samples have been tested till now. Of these, 7,15,397 samples were tested on Sunday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state till date with 19,19,550 cases, including 49,255 deaths. The state reported 3,314 new COVID-19 cases and 66 deaths on Sunday. The Health Ministry said that more than 70 percent of the daily new cases are being reported by 10 states and union territory including Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Gujarat and Delhi.

Globally, the overall number of coronavirus cases has topped 80.7 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 1.76 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University. The current global caseload and death toll stood at 80,751,164 and 1,764,215, respectively. The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 19,129,368 and 333,110, respectively, according to the CSSE.

