New Delhi, December 26: India on Saturday logged 22,272 fresh coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 1,01,69,118. The country now has a total of 2,81,667 COVID-19 active cases while as many as 97,40,108 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged from various hospitals across India. With 336 fatalities deaths in the last 24 hours, the death toll due to coronavirus in India mounted to 1,47,092, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. The COVID-19 recovery rate in India stands at 95.75 percent while the fatality rate is 1.45 percent. COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Delhi Likely to Receive First Shipment of Doses by December Last Week, Say Reports.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Sunday said that a total of 16,71,59,289 samples have been tested for COVID-19 till December 25. Of the total number of samples, as many as 8,53,527 samples were tested on Friday, the ICMR said. In India, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state till date with 19,13,382 COVID-19 cases. The state reported 3,431 cases and 71 deaths on Friday. The death toll due to coronavirus in Maharashtra mounted to 49,129, the state Health department said. COVID-19 Vaccine: No Reason to Consider Vaccination in Children Based on Available Evidence, Says NITI Aayog.

According to the Health Ministry, over 70 percent of the daily new cases are being reported by 10 states and union territory -- Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Gujarat and Delhi. It added saying that over 75 percent of the deaths are being reported from Maharashtra, West Bengal, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a new strain of the virus has appeared in the UK. The mutant is said to be 70 percent more aggressive, according to reports. Flights and other forms of transport to and from the UK are being shut down

