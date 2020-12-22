New Delhi, December 22: The COVID-19 vaccines, which are under consideration in India, are not being considered to be inoculated among children at this stage, clarified the NITI Aayog on Tuesday. In the joint press briefing with the Health Ministry, the government think-tank said the vaccine's efficacy for children is not being assessed for now. Amid New Coronavirus Strain Fears, 4 Passengers from London Test COVID-19 Positive in Ahmedabad.

"As of now, there is no reason to consider vaccination in children based on the available evidence," Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog told reporters. However, the vaccines would be considered for senior citizens -- who are set to be included in first phase of the immunisation programme.

As of now, there is no reason to consider vaccination in children based on the available evidence: Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog on #COVID19 vaccination pic.twitter.com/VvbO27x1U0 — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2020

As per the due process to develop a vaccine, the trials on children are conducted only after successful completion of the test on adults. The vaccine development for minors is delayed considering the possibility of adverse side-effects.

Dr Anthony Fauci, the head of US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, said the first vaccine on children in the United States would be administered a couple of months after the immunisation programme covers a significant percent of the adult populace.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 22, 2020 07:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).