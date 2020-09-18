New Delhi, September 18: The coronavirus tally in India crossed 52 lakh mark with a single day spike of 96,424 new COVID-19 cases and 1,174 deaths in the past 24 hours. With the latest spike, the total COVID-19 cases in India on Friday touched 52,14,678. Of the total cases, India now has 10,17,754 active coronavirus cases while a total of 41,12,552 patients have been cured or discharged from different hospitals. With 1,174 new fatalities, the death toll in the country due to coronavirus has mounted to 84,372, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare said on Friday.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 6,15,72,343 COVID-19 samples were tested up to September 17. Of these, 10,06,615 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The Health Ministry said around 60% of the active cases are concentrated in only 5 most affected states. It added saying that there are 13 states and UTs that even today have less than 5000 active cases. Pfizer Vaccine Update: Clinical Trial Bets on Early Win Against Coronavirus.

Here's the tweet:

The COVID-19 recovery rate jumped to 78.64 percent while the fatality rate has reached to 1.63 percent, the data released by the MoHFW said. In India, the worst-affected state with coronavirus is Maharashtra with 11,45,840 total coronavirus cases followed by Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi cases. On Thursday, Maharashtra recorded 24,619 new cases and 468 deaths, taking the state's death toll to 31,351 now.

India remains the second worst hit nation after the US. The coronavirus cases across the world crossed the 30 million mark, while the deaths have increased to more than 9,44,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Friday morning, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the world stood at 30,065,728 while the death toll rose to 9,44,604.

