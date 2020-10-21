New Delhi, October 21: Indian Army handed over the Chinese soldier Corporal Wang Ya Long to the Chinese Army at the Chushul Moldo meeting point on Tuesday night. Wang Ya Long was apprehended by security forces in the Chumar-Demchok area of Ladakh and taken into custody by the Indian Army, officials had informed on Monday.

The Indian Army in a statement had said that the Chinese soldier was apprehended after he had strayed across the Line of Control (LAC). Chinese PLA Soldier Wang Ya Long Held by Security Forces in Demchok Area of Ladakh.

Indian Army Hands Over Chinese Soldier Corporal Wang Ya Long to the Chinese Army

Indian Army handed over the Chinese soldier Corporal Wang Ya Long to the Chinese Army at the Chushul Moldo meeting point, last night. pic.twitter.com/ZFROVSdhDz — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2020

According to a Hindustan Times report, the Indian Army informed that the Chinese soldier has been provided medical assistance including oxygen, food and warm clothes “to protect him from the vagaries of extreme altitude and harsh climatic conditions.”

India and China have been involved in a border standoff at the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh since May. Tension escalated on June 19 when 20 Indian soldiers were killed during a clash with Chinese troops at Galwan Valley. Ever since then there have been several rounds of diplomatic talks to calm the situation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 21, 2020 07:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).