New Delhi, October 19: The Indian Army on Monday apprehended a Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldier in Ladakh. According to a tweet by ANI, the Chinese soldier, who was held in Chumar-Demchok area, has been identified as Corporal Wang Ya Long. The Indian Army informed that he has been provided medical assistance, food and warm clothes to protect him from vagaries of extreme altitude and harsh climatic conditions in the region. The Indian Army said that a request has also been received from the PLA about the whereabouts of the missing soldier.

As per established protocols, the PLA soldier will be returned back to Chinese officials at the Chushul-Moldo meeting point after completion of formalities, the Indian Army said. According to sources aware of the development, the soldier might have entered the Indian territory inadvertently. China Wants India to Vacate Key Heights Before De-Escalation on LAC: Indian Army Sources.

The incident comes amid the escalating border tensions between India and China. India has all along been maintaining that the onus is on China to carry forward the process of disengagement and de-escalation at the friction points in eastern Ladakh. During the seventh round of talks on October 12, there was no breakthrough on the disengagement of troops from the friction points. India and China maintained that the talks were 'positive and constructive'.

Here are the tweets:

A request has also been received from the PLA about the whereabouts of the missing soldier. As per established protocols, he will be returned back to Chinese officials at the Chushul – Moldo meeting point after completion of formalities: Indian Army https://t.co/9VtcgcGnh1 — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2020

Chinese soldier apprehended by security forces in Chumar-Demchok area of Ladakh. He might have entered Indian territory inadvertently. He will be returned to Chinese Army as per established protocol after following due procedure: Sources pic.twitter.com/i23MjkNyqA — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2020

According to reports, the eighth round of Corps Commander-level talks between India and China is likely to take place this week. The focus of the talks will be on carrying forward their discussions on the disengagement process in eastern Ladakh as the region enters the harsh winter season, government sources said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 19, 2020 02:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).