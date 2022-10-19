New Delhi, October 19: The Indian Embassy in Ukraine on Wednesday advised all Indian citizens, including students, to leave the war-torn nation at the earliest by available means, due to "deteriorating security situation" there.

The advisory, issued by the Indian Embassy, also warns citizens against travelling to the war-ravaged nation due to "escalation of hostilities across Ukraine". Nuclear War Inevitable? Russia May Detonate Nuclear Weapon Over Black Sea As Vladimir Putin Preparing To Declare Full-Fledged War On Ukraine, Say Reports.

Indian Embassy's Tweet

Ukraine was attacked by Russia in February this year and the war has escalated in the last eight months, with Russia having bombed several of its major cities

