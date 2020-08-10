New Delhi, August 10: The Ministry of Railways will continue the suspension of all regular train services till September 30 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. A notification was issued by the Indian Railways, dated August 11, stating that the regular express, passenger and suburban trains will not resume till at least September 30.

The Railways Board had, in the past month, announced a suspension of all regular train services till August 12 citing the threat of coronavirus transmission. With the COVID-19-related concerns yet to subside, the suspension has been extended till September 30. Indian Railways to Take Action Against Agency Issuing False Recruitment Advertisement.

The suburban train services, including the Mumbai locals which is considered as lifeline of the Maharashtra capital, will also remain dysfunctional till the end on next month. The special local trains, however, which are being plied for essential service providers, will continue to remain operational.

On the national scale as well, the special express and passenger trains will continue to remain operational. The incumbent schedule of goods train running on freight corridors will remain unchanged, as per reports.

Regular train services were first suspended across the nation from March 23, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a total lockdown for three weeks to curb COVID-19 transmission.

From May 1, special trains categorised as 'Shramik Trains' resumed operations on select-routes to facilitate the movement of stranded labourers. AC trains for passengers were subsequently resumed on May 12, and from June 1, passenger trains with non-AC bogies were also put into operation on some routes.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 10, 2020 06:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).