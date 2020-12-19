New Delhi, December 19: India's overall coronavirus (COVID-19) tally surpassed one crore mark on Saturday after the country recorded 25,152 new cases in the past 24 hours. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India's COVID-19 count reached 1,00,04,600. With this, India became the second country after the United States to reach the grim milestone. The death toll surged to 1,45,136 after 347 fresh fatalities.

Presently, there are 3,08,751 active cases in the country. As many as 95,50,712 people have recovered from coronavirus infection so far, of whom 29,885 recovered in the last 24 hours. One patient had migrated to another country. A total of 16,00,90,512 samples have been tested for COVID-19 till now. Of these, 11,71,868 samples were tested on Friday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

