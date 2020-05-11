'India's Success in Handling COVID-19 Globally Recognised', Says PM Narendra Modi in Video-Conference With State CMs

PM Narendra Modi Holds Video conference (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, May 11: In the video-conference with Chief Ministers on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the role played by state governments as well as the Centre in restricting the coronavirus transmission in India. The country's handing of COVID-19 has been globally recognised and appreciated, Modi said, adding that all state governments must be credited for the effective response to the pandemic.

"There is global recognition for India’s success in handling the COVID-19 pandemic and Government of India appreciates the efforts made by all state governments in this regard. Let us stay the course as we move forward together," Modi said during the virtual discussion with the state CMs. India Sees Highest Spike of 4,213 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Total Tally Stands at 67,152.

The Prime Minister also pointed out that the Centre is arranging for several trains to facilitate the return of migrant workers and other stranded citizens. He, however, underlined that it is necessary to take all possible measures to prevent rural India from facing a coronavirus outbreak.

The villages of India have reported far fewer cases as compared to the industrial towns and cities. The trend of lower cases in rural regions must be maintained by the administration, Modi indicated. "We also have to ensure that rural India remains free from this crisis," he said.

"We now have reasonably clear indication as to the geographical spread of the pandemic in India, including the worst affected areas. Moreover, over the past few weeks, officials have understood operating procedures in a time such as this, right up to the district level," the PM was further reported as saying.

Modi also suggested the economic activities would inch towards normalcy in the next few days. As public participation would increase, strict implementation of social distancing norms are necessitated, he added.

"Slowly but surely, economic activities have begun to pick up in several parts of the country. In coming days, this process will further gather steam. We must realize that fight against COVID-19 has to be more focused now," Modi was reported as saying.

'Do Gaj Doori', Reiterates Modi

During the meeting, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu reportedly appealed the Centre to consider the economic issues while deciding on extension of lockdown. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, on the other hand, requested the Centre to continue the curbs to prevent further spike in COVID-19 cases, reports said.

Hours before the video-conference began, India clocked its sharpest single-day spike in coronavirus cases, as a total of 4,213 new patients were detected in the last 24-hour period. The overall count of COVID-19 cases surged to 67,152, whereas, the death toll climbed to 2,206.