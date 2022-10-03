Indore, October 3: In a bizarre incident that took place in Indore, a priest was allegedly attacked by members of a family who called him to do puja. As per reports, the family members attacked the priest on suspicion that he was performing the wrong rituals. Shockingly, one of the family members bit off the priest's ear too. The priest has been identified as Kunjbihari Sharma.

Speaking to the Times of India, Abhay Neema, Chandan Nagar police station in-charge said that the 60-year-old priest from Rajasthan's Kota was invited to perform puja. The victim was invited by Laxmikant Sharma to perform a Satyanarayan pooja for his son's marriage. In his complaint, the priest said that Sharnna called him to perform the rutuals as hie son was not gettkng a suitable match. Delhi Shocker: Six-Year-Old Boy’s Throat Slit as Part of ‘Human Sacrifice’ Ritual in Lodhi Colony; Two Arrested.

The complaint also states that Sharma asked the priest to perform Satyanarayan puja at their house. Following Sharma's request, Kunjbihari reached Sharma's home on September 29 to perform the rituals. The family also gave the priest food and milk, post which he slept at their home. However, the same night, Sharma's youngest son Vipul started fighting with the priest stating that the rituals had went wrong. Vipul also said that his elder brother was acting weird.

After this, Sharma and his sons thrashed Kunjbihari. Meanwhile, Sharma's son Vipul bit off a chunk of flesh from Kunjbihari's ear. Hearing the commotion, neighbours rushed to Sharma's residence and rescued the priest. He was taken to a hospital after filing a complaint with the Chandan Nagar police station. The officer said that a case of violence was filed against the accused. Later, they were produced before a court which sent them to jai. UP Shocker: Debt-Ridden Sitapur Businessman Kidnaps Neighbour’s Son, Demands 1 Crore Ransom Before Killing Him; Arrested.

An officer said that Kunjbihari was a known priest who had been to Indore several times The priest had also conducted puja and rituals at the house of various people and it was there where he got acquainted with the accused.

